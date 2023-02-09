Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur played cricket with locals in Gulmarg ahead of the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games starting from February 10.

Talking to the media, Anurag Thakur said that under the Khelo India initiative, youth, university and winter games are organised in the country.

"The entire country waits to participate in Khelo India Winter Games. Khelo India is a campaign wherein youth games, university games and winter games are organised. Youth Games are going on in 9 cities of Madhya Pradesh," said Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing media in Gulmarg.

Approximately 1,500 athletes across the country will take part in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events. The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far. The third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be held from February 10 to February 14.

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J&K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games association of the J&K.(ANI)

