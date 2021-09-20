New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday held a meeting with state sports ministers to draw a roadmap for preparing the country's athletes for the future.

"Meeting (with state sports ministers) was held to draw a roadmap to prepare our athletes for future Olympics, Asian Games, & Commonwealth Games. We've agreed to meet at least twice a year, to evaluate progress on better infrastructure," Thakur told reporters after the meeting.

Also Read | AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia Women vs India Women 1st ODI 2021.

"We will also be holding regional meetings in various zones and will be looking at creating a dashboard where the data regarding the sports infrastructure available at block level in each state," he added.

Following the major success of the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Thakur interacted with the States and UTs about the ways forward and how they would contribute to the mission to make India a top sporting nation. He was also joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik. (ANI)

Also Read | Paralympics Bronze Winner Sharad Kumar Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi After Chest Congestion, Says Feeling Better.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)