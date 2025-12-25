Melbourne [Australia], December 25: Cricket Australia (CA) has named its playing XII for the fourth Ashes Test of the five-match series against England. The fourth match of the series will be a Boxing Day Test, starting on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia will have an all-pace attack in the Boxing Day Test. Stand-in captain Steve Smith, who returned to the side after missing the third Adelaide Test in place of regular captain Pat Cummins, said that the hosts are yet to settle on their final XI for the fourth Ashes Test. England Playing XI for Ashes 2025–26 4th Test vs Australia Announced: Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson Set To Play At MCG, Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Series.

Smith said selectors want another look at a "quite furry" MCG surface tomorrow morning before settling on the final make-up of their pace attack, with Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser and returning quick Jhye Richardson in line to fill the final two spots.

Smith's return from an inner-ear issue to lead the side in Pat Cummins' absence means Josh Inglis has been squeezed out of the XI, with veteran batter Usman Khawaja doing enough to hold his spot with scores of 82 and 40 following his late reprieve in Adelaide.

This is the second time in the series Australia have picked up all fast bowlers, with Doggett and Neser both playing in the day-night second Test in Brisbane, the latter taking five wickets in the second innings. If selected on Boxing Day, it will be Neser's first red-ball Test match, with his previous three appearances all pink-ball encounters. ECB Set To Appoint Ravi Shastri to Lead England's Red-Ball Reset After Ashes 2025-26 Failure.

Cummins has been rested for the Melbourne Test, having only recently returned from a back injury, with the skipper a chance of appearing in the final Test of the series in Sydney from January 4. Australia registered an 82-run triumph, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series against England.

Australia XII for fourth Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)