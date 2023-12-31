Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], December 31 (ANI): The Dabang Delhi K.C. produced a clinical performance to defeat U.P. Yoddhas 35-25 in Noida on Saturday even without their star raider Naveen.

Speaking about playing matches while Naveen recovers from his knee injury, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Head Coach Rambir Singh Khokhar said, "It's difficult to play without Naveen because he's such a good raider and scores a lot of points for us. However, Ashu has taken up his mantle and the defence unit's support helped us defeat the Yoddhas."

Also Read | Khalid Jamil Appointed Jamshedpur FC Head Coach For Remainder of ISL 2023-24 Season.

Meanwhile, stand-in Captain Ashu Malik, who scored 11 raid points in the match, said, "Our coach told me that I needed to take Naveen's responsibilities since he was not there and Manjeet needed to take my role. Everyone played really well and our defence unit supported the raiders brilliantly."

Malik further added, "We have a lot of good raiders on the side. There's Meetu Sharma, Manjeet and myself. Additionally, there are good raiders on our bench as well. And everyone has been in good form."

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Indian Cricket Team and What's Next To Look Forward to in 2024.

While the Delhi side's defence unit put up a fantastic performance against the Yoddhas, defender Mohit couldn't score a tackle point in the game. When asked about Mohit's game, the Head Coach said, "Mohit carried out his role exceptionally. It's not only about scoring tackle points. He supported the defenders in catching raiders against U.P. Yoddhas. And he has been scoring tackle points regularly as well. He has also caught top raiders such as Pawan Sehrawat."

The Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on Gujarat Giants in their next match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Tuesday.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches today

Game 1 - Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors- 8 pm

Game 2 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls- 9 pm

Venue: Noida. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)