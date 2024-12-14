Sivasagar (Assam), Dec 14 (PTI) Assam's first Arjuna Awardee sprinter Bhogeswar Baruah has criticised the state government's sports policy, saying it is not taking enough initiatives to identify and nurture talent in rural areas.

"It is sad to say that there is no production of sports persons anywhere in Assam. Earlier, we used to organise camps to attract new talents, but it is not happening anymore," Baruah, a gold medallist in 800m at the 1966 Asian Games, told PTI.

The 84-year-old said the government has engaged so many coaches who could be sent to districts to organise such camps and impart training, but such initiatives are not happening.

"If there is no coaching, how will we produce sports persons? If any sports event takes place, the kids are just taken there to participate. If there is no training or camp, how will our children progress?

"If there is any tournament, children are called and taken to participate -- this is Assam's sports policy," Baruah said.

Baruah, who won gold and silver at the Asian Games in 1966 and 1970 respectively, accused the government of encouraging only those who have achieved success on their own.

"Has the government made anyone a sports person? Government is not identifying and picking up talents from the ground. When someone shines, only then the government comes into the picture. That is what is happening nowadays," he said.

Baruah said it has been almost 6 to 7 years that any sports camp has been organised in the state.

"If they (government) were interested, I would have also taken interest. I would have definitely gone to the ground and given tips to the athletes. When the government has no idea, no intention, no aim, what can I do?" he said.

Baruah said earlier 2 to 3 such camps used to be organised annually but questioned why they have stopped.

"You go and ask the Director of Sports. They have not organised a camp for so many years! Why is it not happening nowadays?" he remarked.

Baruah claimed he had requested the concerned officials several times to hold sports camps, but there has been no response.

"I had even sought equipment saying that we would hold a camp. Give at least one set of hurdles for doing training. You need 10 hurdles in one line, but we sought five for training purposes. There is no jumper, pole vaulter -- nothing is available," he claimed.

Asked if he spoke to the state Sports Minister regarding this, Baruah said due to his age he could not meet him to discuss the matter.

Reflecting on the future of sports in Assam, Baruah said: "I can't say anything. I will say what is right. There has been no camp at all during the tenure of the present government."

The Assam government is currently organising the second edition of 'Khel Maharan', aiming at identifying and nurturing rural talent through grassroots-level competitions.

"All sports persons are in the villages. We have to search and nurture them. Rural sports is the only way to find real talents, otherwise we won't get it," Baruah said when asked about 'Khel Maharan'.

In 2021, the Assam government had decided to observe Baruah's birthday September 3 as 'Sports Day'.

Baruah heaped praise on Asian Games gold medalist runner Hima Das and Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, saying their success is largely due to the efforts of their parents.

"There is nothing that the government should take credit for," he added.

Baruah recalled advising Das on improving her running technique.

"Earlier, she used to run straight. Later, I told her to bend slightly forward and she is doing accordingly. I asked her to bend her upper body. Now, she is doing well. Her body is very strong," he commented on the sprinter.

