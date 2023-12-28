A counter-attacking half-century by Mitchell Marsh and his partnership with Steve Smith helped Australia overcome early loss of wickets and swell their lead to 161 runs at the end of the second session of day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday. At Tea, Australia was 107/4, with Marsh (57*) and Steve Smith (26*) unbeaten. ‘It's Like a Crocodile Jaw….’ Commentator Reacts As Abdullah Shafique Drops An Easy Catch During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video).

Starting this session on 6/2, with David Warner (1*) joined by Travis Head, Mir Hamza removed them for six and zero respectively. Australia sunk to 16/4.

Then Smith joined forces with Marsh. Marsh did not waste much time starting a counterattack, smashing Aamer Jamal for three fours in the 14th over to put some pressure back on bowlers. Australia reached the 50-run mark in 15.2 overs as Marsh smashed Jamal for the fourth boundary. Smith played the anchor role on the other end, helping Marsh express himself. The duo reached 50-run stand in 87 balls.

In later overs, Marsh went after Pakistan's lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, smashing him for some boundaries. The all-rounder registered his third successive fifty of the series in 70 balls, with eight fours. In 28.4 overs, Australia reached the 100-run mark. The duo helped Australia end the session without a loss of wicket.

Earlier, a five-wicket haul by skipper Pat Cummins put Australia in a commanding position before the visitors clawed their way into the contest as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck two crucial blows to rock the hosts early on the opening session of day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

Pakistan started the day at 194/6, with Mohammed Rizwan (29*) and Aamer Jamal (2*) unbeaten. Pakistan reached the 200-run mark in 56.2 overs. Skipper Cummins gave Australia the opening wicket in the session, removing Rizwan for 42 off 51 balls. Pakistan was 215/7.

Lower middle order batters Jamal and Shaheen stitched a solid 25-run partnership to take Pakistan near the 250-run mark. Lyon trapped Shaheen leg before wicket for 21, reducing Pakistan to 240/8. ' Pakistan reached the 250-run mark in 71 overs. Cummins removed Hasan Ali (2) to get his 10th Test five-wicket haul while Lyon removed Mir Hamza (2). Bizarre! Play Stopped After Third Umpire Richard Illingworth Gets Stuck in Lift at MCG During Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Day 3.

Pakistan ended their innings at 264/10 in 73.5 overs, trailing by 54 runs.

Cummins (5/48) was the top bowler for Australia, while Lyon also took 4/73 in 18.5 overs. Josh Hazlewood also got one wicket. In their second innings, Australia was off to a bad start as Shaheen removed Usman Khawaja (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (4), reducing Australia to 6/2.

Brief Scores: Australia: 318 and 107/4 (Mitchell Marsh 57*, Steve Smith 26*, Mir Hamza 2/13) lead Pakistan: 264 (Abdullah Shafique 62, Shan Masood 54, Pat Cummins 5/48) by 60 runs.

