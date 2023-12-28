Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh's catch was dropped by Abdullah Shafique during the 16th over on day 3 of the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Match. Marsh was batting on 20 runs when Aamer Jamal came in to bowl. Jamal bowled a full-length ball to Marsh and tried to reply with a cover drive but instead, he edged the ball and sent it towards slips which was dropped by Shafique. It was a very good chance for Pakistan to get ahead but was somehow missed. The commentator mentioned the style of catching the ball looks like a crocodile jaw. Bizarre! Play Stopped After Third Umpire Richard Illingworth Gets Stuck in Lift at MCG During Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Day 3.

Watch Video of the Dropped Catch Here

"It's like a crocodile jaw trying to catch a ball."



Abdullah Shafique hands Mitch Marsh a life on 20 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NMlTKHn3t5— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)