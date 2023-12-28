The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test was stopped for a few moments on day 3 as the third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in the lift. On-field umpires and the players were told to wait until the third umpire was back in his position. The situation happened while Australia came into bat on day 3. Cricket Australia took to their social media to share the news. They also went on to update when the third umpire came back. Cricket Australia mentioned "A wild Richard Illingworth appeared!" when the third umpire returned. David Warner Bids Farewell to MCG for One Final Time As He Departs After Getting Dismissed in AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 3 (Watch Video)

The game is delayed because the third umpire ... is stuck in the lift

The game is delayed because the third umpire ... is stuck in the lift #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/eSuKyPQp56 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2023

A wild Richard Illingworth appeared!

