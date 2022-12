Navi Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to field against India in the first T20 International here on Friday.

Seam all-rounder Kim Garth is making her debut for Australia, having represented Ireland for nearly a decade.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani is making her debut.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt and wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

