Brisbane [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Exceptional bowling display from Australian bowlers led by spinner Nathan Lyon and a half-century from Travis Head gave the hosts an advantage at the end of the first day's play of the first Test against South Africa, with Proteas having a slender seven-run lead.

At the end of the first day of play, Australia's scorecard read 145/5, with Head (78*) unbeaten at the crease.

Put to bat first by Aussies, South Africans found it hard to cope with pace trio of Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, losing their first four wickets for just 27 runs. Skipper Dean Elgar (3), Sarel Erwee (10), Rassie van der Dussen (5), Khaya Zondo (0) failed to make an impact.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma kept trouble at bay for a while. Kyle struck some impressive strokes while Bavuma rotated the strike well. Both helped Proteas cross the 100-run mark. The 98-run stand between them ended with Starc dislodging Bavuma's stumps when he was at 38. Half of SA's side was in the hut for 125 runs.

After this wicket, another collapse happened and Proteas lower order failed to put up a fight against Australians, who were breathing fire with the ball. Kyle struck a half-century and was the eighth man down for 64. SA was bundled out for just 152 runs in 48.2 overs.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 3/14. Starc also ended with figures of 3/41. Cummins and Boland took two wickets each.

When Australia came out to bat in their first innings opener David Warner's woeful run in Tests continued as pacer Kagiso Rabada sent him back for a golden duck on the very first ball of the innings. Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen ripped into Aussie top order, dismissing Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for 11 runs each.

Australia was reduced to 27/3 and were staring at a collapse similar to that of South Africans. Steve Smith and Head kept the scoreboard ticking, helping their side cross the 100-run mark. They brought up their hundred-run stand.

Nortje struck to end the 117-run stand between the duo, dismissing Smith for 36. Australia was 144/4. Rabada got his second wicket of the match by dismissing Boland for just one. Half of the Australian side was in the pavillion for 145 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia: 145/5 (Travis Head 78*, Steve Smith 36, Anrich Nortje 2/37) vs South Africa: 152 (Kyle Verreynne 64, Temba Bavuma 38, Nathan Lyon 3/14). (ANI)

