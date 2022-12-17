Croatia and Morocco will be hoping to fly out of Qatar with their heads held high when they face each other in the third-place play-off match in FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco have had a remarkable campaign, one that would not be forgotten in years to come in their journey to becoming the first-ever African nation to qualify for the semi-final. They beat giants like Belgium, Spain and Portugal to get to the last four and the perfect icing on the cake would be a third-place medal, which will be a token of their dream run, which was eventually put to an end by defending champions France, in the competition. Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Third-Place Play-Off Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of CRO vs MAR on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Croatia too, have had a very good tournament up until the semifinal against Argentina, where they eventually were far from their best. Few would have expected them to make it to the last four in this tournament but they showed remarkable consistency, knocking out a pre-tournament favourite in Brazil to qualify for the semis. Zlatko Dalic’s men can be proud of their performance and they will look to give a proper send-off to Luka Modric, who might be playing his final World Cup game today. Croatia vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: Walid Regragui, Morocco Coach, Says They Want to be Remembered as Africa’s Best Ever Team

Both these sides have already faced each other in the tournament when they clashed in a Group F clash, that had eventually ended in a goalless draw. This time around, we will have a winner for sure, in case the match ends without a goal being scored after additional extra time.