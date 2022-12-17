Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 17 (ANI): Ellyse Perry's blistering knock of 72 of 42 balls helped the Australia women's team set a massive target of 189 in 20 overs in the fourth T20I match against India at Brabourne Stadium here.

Put into bat, the Australian women's team got off to a brisk but Deepti Sharma gave India the first breakthrough dismissing Beth Mooney for 2 as the visitors lost their first wicket for 24.

Captain Alyssa Healy was batting strongly at 30, which came off 21 balls, but had to leave the field after being retired hurt.

Radha Yadav struck and gave India a second breakthrough dismissing Tahlia McGrath for 9 as Australia lost the second wicket for 46.

Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry struck a partnership to take Australia's total beyond the 50-run mark in seven overs.

The Gardner-Perry duo notched up a 50-run partnership in just 34 balls and also took the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 13th over. Ellyse Perry went on to score her half-century of 32 balls.

India desperately needed a wicket and Deepti Sharma struck for the second time getting the prized scalp of Ashleigh Gardner who had made 42 of 27 balls. Australia lost their third wicket at 140.

The World Champions went past the 150-run mark in 17.2 overs with Perry and Grace Harris batting impressively.

Perry remained unbeaten on 72 of 42 balls while Harris remained not out on 27 of 12 balls to guide the team to a massive 188/3 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Australia Women: 188/3 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 72*, Ashleigh Gardner 42; Deepti Sharma 2/35) vs India Women. (ANI)

