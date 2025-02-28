Lahore [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Marnus Labuschagne acknowledges the challenge ahead and does not underestimate the difficulty of their opponents in their final group-stage match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Marnus Labuschagne said Australia are going all out to win their final group match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 when they face Afghanistan on Friday - and they know what to expect.

Also Read | Is Jude Bellingham’s Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro’s Profile Really Registered In Luxury Escort Website? Here’s What Photographer Brian Parker Revealed.

The 30-year-old cast his mind back to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, when his side edged a three-wicket win over Afghanistan with 19 balls remaining - thanks in no small part to an unbeaten 201 from Glenn Maxwell.

Afghanistan had set a tough chase of 291 - and their bowling attack took seven Australian wickets in that encounter.

Also Read | AFG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Afghanistan vs Australia Cricket Match in Lahore.

"If we're batting, we'll be looking to combat their spin through the middle, which has been their really strong point," Labuschagne told reporters on Thursday, as quoted from ICC.

"Their pace bowling has been very good in the last few games, Noor Ahmed started really well, they finished off the game really well last night," he added.

"Going into their batting, we saw that they've got batters last time we played Afghanistan as well, their top order, they got 300 [actually 291] and Maxwell played that amazing innings and got us over the line," he noted.

Labuschagne dismissed the suggestion that Afghanistan might be considered underdogs, adding, "We know how good they are, we know the skill level that they play with. But we're going to make sure we come really well prepared and put a really good performance together."

He also added that Australia won't be deterred by crowd noise in favour of their opponents - or the weather.

Rain has hit several matches so far this tournament - including Australia's scheduled fixture against South Africa in Rawalpindi - but Labuschagne says that it hasn't made a difference to the way Australia prepare.

"Most of our preparation came before the tournament," he said. "We've had a training rain-out and then the game rain-out against South Africa, and our training now is indoors. The boys have played a lot, we're ready to go. When you come to these tournaments you have to be prepared to play," he said.

Australia's sole outing at Champions Trophy 2025 so far was a five-wicket win over England, and Labuschagne says that the all-round team performance in that encounter bodes well for the rest of the tournament.

"It feels like we're at the clinch part of the tournament and we've only played one game. Josh Inglis played amazingly with Alex Carey through that middle period. There were different parts of the game where different people stood up, I thought Matt Short played beautifully at the start. There were different partnerships that really made that game," he noted.

"Going into tomorrow's game, we've all got to be ready to perform, it doesn't matter if you're young or you're a senior player, we've got to find a way to put a good score on the board, or if we're chasing the total, make sure we win the game," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)