England star Jude Bellingham has become an integral part of the Real Madrid midfield lineup after he signed for the Los Blancos in 2023 summer. With him up their Real Madrid have won the double in 2023-24, sealing the La Liga and UEFA Champions League victory. Bellingham still keeps being an important part of the Real Madrid midfield as spotted when he assisted Endrick during the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 semifinal. In the previous game of Real Madrid against Girona, Jude was suspended and was spotted in the stands with his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro. A picture of his mother giving an 'unimpressed' look at her during the match also went viral on social media. Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25: Teen Sensation Endrick Scores As Los Blancos Win First Leg of Semi-Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

According to reports, Ashlyn Castro has been targeted by online trolls after the profile of 'Ashlyn Castro' from luxury escort website 'DynastySeries.com' was shared by a user on X. Fans also brought up Castro's romantic history and claimed the American model previously dated Jamie Foxx and Lewis Hamilton as well as NBA stars LaMelo Ball and Terance Mann before meeting Bellingham.

According to Goal.com, the theory was quickly refuted by photographer Brian Parker in a post on Instagram. He wrote, "This website has been taking photos from my Instagram page from actual photo shoots I've done. Ashlyn has never been associated with adult websites like you're claiming. All of these so called 'never before seen photos' are public and have been on Instagram where anyone can see & save the photos for whatever. It's common sense." ‘Real Madrid is Cry Club’: La Liga President Javier Tebas Accuses Defending Champions of Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video).

There have been rumours swirling that Castro's relationship with Bellingham overlapped her previous romance with Terance Mann, but the NBA star denied the talk in a live stream on TikTok. "Ashlyn is cool, people. I don't know why everybody is on her head about anything. She's cool. Me and Ash are cool," he said, before adding that people should "calm that narrative down".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).