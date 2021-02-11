Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Thursday progressed to the third round of the ongoing Australian Open after securing a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Michael Mmoh.

Nadal got off to a flying start and won the first set comfortably 6-1 against Mmoh. Although Mmoh gave a tough fight to Nadal in the second set, it was not enough for him to win the set as he suffered a 6-4 defeat before witnessing 6-2 thrashing in the third set.

Nadal had advanced to the second round after beating Laslo Dere on Tuesday. In the first round match, Nadal had registered a 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win over Dere.

Earlier in the day, India's tennis players Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina crashed out of the Australian Open after losing their first-round clashes in the men's and women's doubles respectively.

Ankita Raina with her Romanian partner Mihaela Buzarnescu lost 3-6, 0-6 in just one hour and 17 minutes at the hands of the Australian wild card pair of Olivia Gadecki and Belinda Woolcock.

While in the men's doubles category, Divij Sharan with his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay lost 1-6, 4-6 against the German pair of Yannick Hanfmann Kevin Krawietz in the first round match that lasted one hour and four minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)