Marrakech (Morocco), Dec 20 (PTI) Avani Prashanth stayed in the top-20 to keep alive her hopes of the Category 12 Ladies European Tour card as she shot 2-under 71 in the Final Qualifiers, here.

Avani, whose four rounds have been 69-69-73-71 is 8-under and Tied-13th as the top-20 get the Category 12 status for 2025.

Also Read | F1 2025: Isack Hadjar Joins RB Honda For Upcoming Formula One Season.

The next best Indians are Amandeep Drall (70-71-72-72) and Sneha Singh (73-70-72-70) who are both at 5-under.

Among other Indians in the Final Qualifiers, Hitaashee Bakshi, who began the Qualifiers slowly with 76-77 continued her fight back as she shot 67-68 in the next two rounds to make the subsequent cuts and will have a further chance to improve from her current T-51st place.

Also Read | Fazalhaq Farooqi Fined By ICC For Showing Dissent at Umpire During ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI 2024.

Vani Kapoor (72-73-75-73) was T-78th and missed the fourth round cut. Also missing out was Vidhatri Urs (77-68-78-71) as she was T-86.

Avani, who had a bogey-bogey start in the fourth round rallied superbly with five birdies against just one bogey for a 71 that kept her hopes alive.

Bakshi had five birdies against one bogey in her fourth round and will seek a final big surge to try and get into Top-20 with a very low round.

The 29-year-old Ecuador's Daniela Darquea fired a round of 66 (-7) to hold a two-shot lead at the 72-hole mark of the Final Qualifier of Lalla Aicha Q-School.

The Ecuadorian went bogey-free on day four as she teed it up at Al Maaden Golf Marrakech for the second time.

Germany's Polly Mack produced a bogey-free round for the third day in a row carding a 66 (-7) at Al Maaden.

Two players are in a tie for third place with Wales' Darcey Harry (67) and Spain's Teresa Toscano (69) both on 15-under-par. Ireland's Anna Foster produced a round of 70 (-2) at Royal Golf Marrakech to be in solo fifth place on 13-under-par.

The cut fell at +1 with 70 players making it through to the final round which will be played at Al Maaden Golf.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)