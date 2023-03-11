Singapore, Mar 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Avani Prashanth carded a 74 to be Tied-24th after third round of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship here.

Nishna Patel, who had shot 71-72 on the first two days, finished with 5-over 77 to slip to Tied-34th.

Thailand's Eila Galitsky, one of the three co-leaders after second round, finished with a superb birdie from the edge of the water on 18th, to take a big three-shot lead going into the final round. Kim Minsol (73) was lying second while Japan's Yuna Araki (68) was sole third.

Avani, winner of Queen Sirikit Cup, last month, added 2-over 74, which included a birdie-birdie finish but was preceded by back-to-back bogeys on 15th and 16th. Avani kept missing birdie putts for the third day in a row.

“I was just not able to get my feel. So many putts, that I would normally make did not fall, so it was disappointing,” she said.

Avani had one bogey in her first 10 holes and a second one came on 11th. Then there was a lot of action in the last four holes with two bogeys being followed by two birdies. PTI COR

