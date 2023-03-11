Another high-anticipated clash of the TATA WPL 2023 sees Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) take on Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) on March 11 (Saturday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match is set to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss is scheduled at 07:00 pm IST. Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals are favourites to clinch this contest, given their performance in the tournament so far, barring the last match. The smooth sailing of Delhi Capitals in the ongoing TATA WPL was bothered by Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous league match on Thursday. Meg Lanning and her team couldn't withstand the bowling attack of MI and lost wickets at regular intervals. Except for skipper Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav, no other batter could score double figures. Other than Alice Capsey and Tara Norris, who scalped a wicket apiece, none of the remaining bowlers could provide the necessary breakthroughs. With a world-class captain Meg Lanning leading the side, Delhi Capitals are expected to make a strong comeback in their forthcoming outing. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: RCB-W Continue to be Bottom-Placed Following 4th Consecutive Defeat.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have a winning momentum on their side after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs in their previous match. The all-round performance helped the team get to a much-needed win. Sophia Dunkley, who scored the quickest fifty of the TATA WPL 2023 in 18 balls, seems to have mastered the batting at the top. Harleen Deol then followed with her timely 67-run knock. The other top-class performers for the team remained Ashleigh Gardner, who took three and Annabel Sutherland, who scalped two wickets. To further reinforce the side, GG-W are joined by South Africa's batting star Laura Wolvaardt in the upcoming match, replacing injured Beth Mooney. Overall, the team will be in high spirits to take on the mighty Meg Lanning-led side on Saturday and a close contest is expected.

When Is DC-W vs GG-W Match 9 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The DC-W vs GG-W Match number 9 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 11 (Saturday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. WPL 2023: Reema Malhotra, Former India Cricketer, Calls Saika Ishaque, Shreyanka Patil As ‘Finds of the Tournament’.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs GG-W Match 9 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the DC-W vs GG-W Match number 9 of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs GG-W Match 9 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the DC-W vs GG-W Match number 9 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

