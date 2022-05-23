New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has rewarded the Indian men's team with a cash prize of Rs one crore for its historic title triumph at the Thomas Cup Finals in Bangkok.

BAI handed the cash prize of Rs one crore to the Indian team and Rs 20 lakh to the support staff after their arrival in the country, in a city hotel here on Saturday night.

Also Read | Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis Taken to Hospital with Chest Pains.

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Indian team on its historic achievement.

BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra alongside chief national coach Pullela Gopichand and other BAI officials were present during the occasion.

Also Read | French Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Goes Past Juan Ignacio Londero, Alexander Zverev Storms into Round 2.

The Indian team scripted history by clinching the Thomas Cup title for the first time in 73 years by thrashing 14-time champions Indonesia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)