Gurugram, Mar 17 (PTI) Honey Baisoya was the top Indian golfer on tied-12th place with a final round of 67 after earlier cards of 71, 68, 68 for a total of 14-under at the Delhi Challenge here on Sunday.

In a week that saw him getting married, Baisoya took time off to play this tournament even as the functions went on at his house.

Also Read | Gulveer Singh Breaks 16-Year-Old National Record in 10000m Race at The Ten 2024 Athletics Meet.

Englishman John Parry secured a dramatic return to the winner's circle here, firing a sensational seven under par round of 65 on the final day to triumph at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

The 37-year-old last tasted victory when he triumphed at the Vivendi Cup 2010 on the DP World Tour and was delighted to top the leaderboard again after 14 years.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Parry, who became a two-time winner on the Challenge Tour, carded rounds of 66-69-68-65 on his way to a 20 under par total to win by one stroke ahead of countrymen Jack Senior and Chris Paisley and AE's Joshua Grenville-Wood.

The next best Indians after Baisoya were – Rahil Gangjee (67), Yashas Chandra (70), Udayan Mane (68) and Akshay Sharma (71) at 12-under each – and they were tied at 22nd place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)