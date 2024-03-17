California [USA], March 17: Indian athlete Gulveer Singh broke the long-time national record in the men's 10,000-metre category during The Ten 2024 athletics held at California, USA on Sunday. As per a press release from Olympics.com, Gulveer finished second with the timings of 27:41.81 minutes. He finished behind America's Drew Hunter, who clocked the timings of 27:38.87 minutes. Indian Racing Festival 2024 Takes Place in Srinagar As City Hosts First-Ever Formula-4 Car Racing Event (Watch Video).

The national record in India held by Surendra Singh from 2008, at 28:02.89 minutes, stood for 16 years. Gulveer's timings are also the 37th best by an Asian athlete in this category. No other Indian other than Gulveer makes it to the top 100 list in this discipline when it comes to timings. Gulveer, who secured a bronze in the Asian Games held at Hangzhou last year, is yet to breach the entry standard of 27:00.00 set for the Paris Olympics to be held in July-August this year.

Aaron Bienenfeld from Germany, finished third, clocking 27:42.83 minutes.

India's Kartik Kumar, who finished ahead of Gulveer to secure a silver at the Asian Games, finished ninth in the California meet with his new personal best of 28:01.90 minutes.

Avinash Sable, who secured the Asian Games gold last year in men's 3000 m steeplechase, logged a DNF (did not finish) in a separate men's 10000 m race as he pulled out from the race in the 15th lap. Parul Chaudhary finished 20th in the women's 10,000 m race with timings of 32:02.08 minutes. She failed to meet the Paris Olympics qualifying standard of 30:40.00.

In another women's 10,000 m race, Seema clocked a personal best of 32:07.67 and finished third. The fourth position was attained by Sanjivani Jadhav with the timings of 32:21.76 minutes. Ankita also secured eighth place by registering her timings of 32:48.71 minutes. Both Ankita and Sanjivani also registered their personal best timings.

