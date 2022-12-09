Melbourne, Dec 9 (PTI) In a startling revelation, David Warner's manager James Erskine has claimed that Cricket Australia's (CA) officials allowed players to tamper with ball more than a year before the sandpaper gate scandal broke out in the Cape Town Test in 2018.

The players got the go ahead from "two executives" after losing a Test match to South Africa in late 2016 in Hobart, according to Erskine.

Also Read | Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of CRO vs BRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Then skipper Steve Smith and his deputy Warner were slapped with one-year bans for their role in the 2018 incident while opener Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

Warner was singled out as the orchestrator of the incident that took place in March in Cape Town and was ruled out of leadership role for the rest of his career.

Also Read | India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

"Two senior executives were in the changing room in Hobart and basically were berating the team for losing against South Africa," Erskine told SEN.

"Warner said: 'We've got to reverse-swing the ball. 'The only way we can reverse-swing the ball is by tampering with it.'

"And they were told to do it."

In the Hobart Test, Australia were bundled out for 85 in the first innings, although South Africa's Faf du Plessis was later found guilty of ball-tampering.

Even though Erskine did not directly state that the executives involved were from CA, he said, "He (Warner) has shut up, he protected Cricket Australia, he protected his fellow players ... because at the end of the day no one wanted to hear any more of it and he's got on playing cricket."

Describing the sandpaper gate scandal as "injustice at its greatest level", Erskine said that Warner had been "completely villainised", and "there was far more than three people involved in this thing".

CA is yet to respond to Erskine's allegations. The sandpaper scandal led to the resignation of then Australian coach Darren Lehmann, although he was not found guilty of any involvement.

An internal review found that CA was "partly to blame" for the ball-tampering scandal.

Not prepared to let his family be the "washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry", an angry Warner on Wednesday withdrew his application for revocation of lifetime leadership ban, saying the independent review panel wanted him to go through "public lynching".

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke supported Warner and accused his country's cricket board of double standards and making the opener the "scapegoat" in its messy handling of his captaincy ban following the scandal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)