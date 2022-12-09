The opener of the Australia Women's (AUS-W) tour of India is scheduled on 9 December (Friday) at Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The first T20I of the five-match series will kick-start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). With women's T20I World Cup 2023 in focus, the upcoming bilateral series between Australia Women and India women will enlighten the two teams regarding their strengths and frailties before wrapping up the year. The two teams are favourites to win the global tournament coming up in two months time. IND W vs AUS W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Women's Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai.

Australia Women's team had a successful year with major highlights being the maiden winners of the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket Championship. The ICCs current number one ranked women's T20I team Australia, has piled up as many as eight victories out of 11 in 2022. Meanwhile, India's Women team also enjoyed a productive year with 13 wins out of 20 T20Is played this year. The high point from 2022 for Harmanpreet Kaur led side has been the 2022 T20I Asia Cup record seventh time win in the final clash. The two teams will be keen to wind up the year on a high note before moving into the big assignment of T20 World Cup 2023, early next year.

The in form India women's camp includes Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. Deepti Sharma has been sensational too in the Asia Cup lately with her all-round performance alongwith Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana with the ball. Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been decent with both bat and ball this year. The two teams are largely backed by top ranked players of the world, which makes the contest between the two sides an interesting one.

When is India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2022? Know, Date Time and Venue

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I will be played at Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 09 (Friday). The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I has a scheduled time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network have acquired the television rights to broadcast Australia's Women's tour of India 2022 in India. The first T20I between IND-W and AUS-W will be live telecast across Star Sports Channels in English and Hindi commentary. DD Sports will also provide live telecast but only for DD Free Dish Users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the online video streaming platform, will live stream the Australia Women's tour of India 2022. The users will require to buy an online subscription to avail the live streaming on the application.

