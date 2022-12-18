Chattogram, Dec 18 (PTI) Bangladesh handed a maiden Test call-up to left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed on Sunday while leaving out injured pacer Ebadot Hossain for the second red-ball fixture against India next week.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board posted the squad for second Test, scheduled to start from December 22 in Dhaka, on its Twitter handle.

Also Read | ARG 2-0 FRA | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates of Argentina vs France: Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina’s Lead.

Nasum, who has played four ODIs and 28 T20Is for Bangladesh, has been brought in as cover for skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is unlikely to bowl in the second Test.

Bangladesh were two bowlers short in the 188-run loss to India in the first Test as Shakib and Hossain didn't bowl in the second innings.

Also Read | IND vs BAN: Left-Arm Spinner Nasum Ahmed Included in Bangladesh Squad for 2nd Test Against India.

While Shakib is struggling with shoulder and rib issues, Hossain has a back injury.

"He is still struggling with his shoulder and [ribcage] bruising. It left us with four bowlers - a big blow for us," head coach Rusell Domingo said at the post match press conference on Sunday.

"Ebadot broke down, so we were stuck with three bowlers. It is very difficult to balance the side at the moment," he added.

Pacer Shoriful Islam, who sustained a hamstring injury, and opener Tamim Iqbal, who is yet to recover from a groin injury, also failed to make it to the squad for the second Test.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)