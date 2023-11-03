New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Bangladesh cricket team had to cancel their training session in Delhi on Friday in order to safeguard their players from the air pollution in the city, according to team director Khaled Mahmud.

Bangladesh arrived in Delhi on Wednesday and are set to face Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. According to ESPNcricinfo Bangladesh had planned three training sessions but the first was cancelled due to pollution as they didn't want players to get sick before the game.

"We actually had a training session today, but due to worsening conditions, we didn't take the chance. We have two more training days. Some of us developed coughing, so there's a risk factor. We don't want to get sick. We don't know if things will improve, but we have training tomorrow. We want all the players to be fit for the important game coming up on November 6," Mahmud said on Friday as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh's training session is on Saturday in the evening while on Sunday they are set to train in the afternoon.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne. (ANI)

