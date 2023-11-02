Mumbai, Nov 2: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami credited the hard work they have put in and the rhythm they have found for the incredible performance by the Indian bowling unit in the 302-run victory against Sri Lanka in an ICC Men's ODI World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday. Shami claimed 5-18, his second five-wicket haul of the ongoing World Cup, while fellow pacers Mohd Siraj bagged 3-16 and Jasprit Bumrah took 1-8 as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 55 in 19.4 overs after riding half-centuries by Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) to post a massive 357/8 in 50 overs. "All the hard work we are putting in, the rhythm we have found, it's because of that that you are getting to see this storm (on the cricket field), the incredible things our bowling unit is doing," Shami said during the post-match presentation on Thursday. Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket Taker For India in ICC Cricket World Cups, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

Shami said the Indian bowling unit is enjoying itself as they are working together as a unit and getting the results. "The rhythm we are bowling with, I can't believe anyone will not enjoy it. So, yes, we are enjoying ourselves a lot and working together as a unit, and you can see the results of that," said Shami.

With Thursday's haul of 5-18, Shami became the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cup history and his endeavour to find the right rhythm is paying off. "Yeah, I am trying, as always, trying to pitch the ball in the right areas and trying to find the right rhythm, because in big tournaments, if you lose the rhythm it's very difficult to get it back," he said.

He said his focus has been to bowl in the right areas and right lengths. "So right from the start, the attempt has been to focus on the right areas and right lengths, and it's working, so why not try to repeat it? Yeah, it's tough, but I will say it again: your rhythm has to be right and the areas you hit must be right. Especially with the white ball, if you hit the right areas, you get movement off the pitch. So that's what matters the most. Fans React as India Become First Team to Qualify For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal With Dominating 302-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka

He also gave credit to the support the team is getting from the fans. "Not rocket science. Just a matter of rhythm, good food, keeping your mind uncluttered, and, most importantly, the love of the people. The support we get in India has a huge role. When you go out of India, you get so much support from Indians. So I will keep trying to make everyone happy," said Shami. On Thursday, Shami also became the Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in the World Cup, claiming his fourth and getting past Javagal Srinath (3).

