Mirpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second One-day International of the three-match series against India here on Wednesday.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made two changes to the side that lost the first ODI at the same venue by 40 runs (DLS Method) on July 16.

Harleen Deol and Meghna Singh replaced Bareddy Anusha and Pooja Vastrakar in the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondol, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Sharmin Akhter.

