Tarouba (Trinidad), Jan 22 (PTI) Raj Bawa and opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed blistering centuries to power a COVID-hit India to a mammoth 405 for five against Uganda in their inconsequential final Group B match of the ICC U-19 World cup here on Saturday.

This is the highest total in this edition of the tournament.

Having already sealed a quarterfinal spot despite missing five players owing to COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, record four-time champions India meant business as Bawa and Raghuvanshi took the Uganda attack to the cleaners.

India's highest score in the U-19 World Cup remains 425 for three set against Scotland in 2004, while Australia hold the world record score of 480 for six against Kenya in 2002.

Invited to bat, opener Raghuvanshi scored 144 off 120 balls while Bawa remained unbeaten on 162 off just 108 deliveries.

The duo shared 206 runs for the third wicket to take the game away from Uganda.

While Raghuvanshi hit 22 fours and four sixes, Bawa decorated his innings with 14 fours and as many as eight hits over the fence, as India recorded their second highest score in the history of U-19 World Cup.

After Raghuvanshi's departure, Bawa continued with his attacking instinct and clobbered the Uganda bowlers to all parts of the ground.

It was a one-way traffic as the Uganda bowlers had no answers to the Indian onslaught.

For Uganda, Pascal Murungi picked up three wickets for 72 runs.

Pakistan beat Papua New Guinea in a Group C match in Port of Spain

==========================================

In a one-sided Group C match, Pakistan defeated PNG by nine wickets.

Pakistan bowled out PNG for 50 after they opted to bat first and then chased down the target in 12 overs, losing just one wicket.

Afghanistan set 262-run target for Zimbabwe

============================

Afghanistan rode on skipper Suliman Safi's 111 and Nangeyalia Kharote's 50 to post a competitive 261 for six against Zimbabwe after opting to bat.

Brief Scores:

India: 405 for 5 in 50 overs (Raj Bawa 162 not out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 144; Pascal Murungi 3/72).

