Day 6 of the Australian Open saw several major players advance to the next round of the competition. In addition, several young stars also booked their place in the fourth round as the next-gen continues to impress in the year’s first Grand Slam. So with the action in Melbourne Park set to move to the fourth round, we take a look at the top highlights and major action from day six of the tournament. Australian Open 2022 Results: Aryna Sabalenka, Danielle Collins Rally to Win; Simona Halep, Elise Mertens Roll into R4.

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas kept continued their winning momentum as they emerged victorious in their respective encounters and advanced to the next round. World number two Aryna Sabalenka was tested in her encounter but came back from a set down to secure a Round of 16 berth while Iga Swiatek moved on after winning in straight sets.

Australian Open 2022 Day 6 Highlights

# Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the fourth round

# Jannik Sinner defeated Taro Daniel to secure a maiden fourth-round berth at the Australian Open

# Alex de Minaur also secured a place in the Australian Open’s round of 16 for the first time

# Taylor Fritz reached the fourth round of any major Grand Slam for the first time in his career

# Marin Cilic defeated 5th seed Andrey Rublev to record his first win over the Russian since 2015

# Iga Swiatek, Simona Halep advanced after wins in straight sets

# Simona Halep has now won 31 matches at Melbourne Park

# Aryna Sabalenka defeated 31st seed Marketa Vondrousova to secure a fourth-round berth

Day 7 of the Australian Open will see the start of Round four as several stars continue their quest towards the first major title of the year. Former champion Rafael Nadal and world number one, Ashleigh Barty will be in action. Indian star Sania Mirza will continue her journey in the mixed doubles category in the second round.

