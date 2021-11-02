Munich, Nov 2 (AP) Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will return to the bench against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday after missing four games with the coronavirus.

Bayern said Nagelsmann took charge of a training session on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he had to step aside hours before the team's last Champions League game. Bayern initially cited a "flu-like infection" and said a day later that Nagelsmann tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Bayern won that game at Benfica 4-0 and a draw in the return match will be enough to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Assistant coach Dino Toppmöller took charge in the meantime, with Nagelsmann sending tactical instructions remotely. The coach's absence coincided with Bayern's worst loss since 1978 when the team was beaten 5-0 last week in the German Cup at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayern won its other three games without Nagelsmann.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

At the time Nagelsmann tested positive, Bayern said he was fully vaccinated. Nagelsmann said that he was "doing fine under the circumstances." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)