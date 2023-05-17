Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the itinerary for Afghanistan's all-format tour in June.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed the detailed itinerary for Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh that's set to kick off on June 14 with the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The touring party Afghanistan will arrive on June 10 for the series and then they will travel to India while the Bangladesh tour breaks for Eid-ul-Adha.

Afghanistan are set to return to Bangladesh on 1 July, four days before the commencement of the three-match ODI series, with all the games set to be played in Chattogram. The tour also includes a two-match T20I series in Sylhet that culminates on July 16.

Before starting their multi-format tour against Bangladesh, Afghanistan lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting June 2.

Earlier when the two nations clashed in the longer format, Afghanistan recorded a thumping 224-run win against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, in the ODIs, Bangladesh hold a 7-4 win record head-to-head while Afghanistan enjoy a 6-3 record in the shortest format.

Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out from the play with a finger injury and will be on the sidelines for up to six weeks.

While the squads are yet to be announced, Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in a race against time to be fit for the one-off Test due to a finger injury he suffered during the ODI series against Ireland. (ANI)

