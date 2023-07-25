New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Tuesday announced senior men's team schedule for 16 International matches comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is in the home season 2023-24.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy.

Also Read | Japan Open 2023: HS Prannoy To Face Kidambi Srikanth in Pre-Quarters, Aakarshi Kashyap Bows Out.

The home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning November 23 in Vizag. It will conclude on December 3 in Hyderabad.

Afghanistan will arrive in India at the beginning of the year. The first two T20I matches will be played at Mohali and Indore and the final of the three-match series will be played in Bengaluru. The Karnataka capital will also host the only Test match of the series between the two countries.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Accept World-Record GBP259 Million Bid for France Striker From Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal.

India will host England for a five-match Test series starting January 25, 2024. The Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)