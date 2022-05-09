Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the release of the Request for Quotations (RFQ) for partner rights for Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

The BCCI invites quotes from reputed entities for acquiring the partner rights for the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

An official release read, "The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including the process for submissions of quotes, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Quotation' ("RFQ") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFQ documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFQ will be available for purchase till May 13, 2022."

The statement also stated that the interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFQ fee, it said.

Any interested party wishing to submit a quote is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the terms and conditions set out therein shall be permitted to submit a quote. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to submit a quote.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the RFQ process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. (ANI)

