Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited applications for positions on its Senior Men's (two), Women's (four), and Junior Men's (one) Selection Committees.

The members of the Senior Men's Selection Committee will be responsible for selecting Team India (Senior Men) across formats -Tests, One-Day Internationals, Twenty20 Internationals, and any other formats as determined by the BCCI, as per the Media Advisory from BCCI.

Also Read | Nick Kelly, Joe Carter Named Captains of Young New Zealand A Cricket Team for South Africa Tour.

The eligibility for this role is that the person should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches. The person is also eligible if he/she has played 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches.

The second criterion for the selection is that the candidate should have retired five years before taking up a role. The third and final criterion for being selected is that the person should not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of five years.

Also Read | India's Leading RMG Platforms Suspend Real-Money Games After Government Passes Online Gaming Bill 2025.

The members of the Women's Selection Committee will oversee the selection of Team India (Senior Women) across formats and age groups. The role also includes vetting coaches and support staff, preparing evaluation reports, and ensuring a strong bench strength. The eligible candidates for this role should be a former player who has represented the Indian Women's National Team, must have retired from the game at least 5 years prior, and must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of five years, the BCCI media advisory added.

The Junior Cricket Committee member will be responsible for selecting age-group teams (up to Under-22) for camps, tours, and tournaments. The role also includes organizing junior tournaments, appointing captains and support staff, and promoting ethical values among youth players.

The eligibility for Junior Men National selector will be that he/she should be a former player who have played 25 first class matches, should have retired from the game at least 5 years prior and should ot have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of five years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)