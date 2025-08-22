Mumbai, August 22: Nick Kelly and Joe Carter have been named captains of a youthful New Zealand A side for their upcoming tour of South Africa this month, where the team will feature in three one-day games followed by two four-day encounters. The squad features an impressive mix of current and rising stars, headlined by recent Blackcaps Muhammad Abbas, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Bevon Jacobs and Rhys Mariu. All-rounder Foulkes recently earned his first taste of Test cricket in Zimbabwe, with the whippy right-armer returning the best bowling figures on Test debut for a New Zealander with nine for 75. Former New Zealand Cricketer Tom Bruce, Who Played 17 T20Is for Black Caps, Switches Allegiance to Scotland Ahead of Cricket World Cup League 2 Debut.

Abbas made a blockbuster entrance to international cricket in March when he announced himself with 52 off 26 balls against Pakistan in an ODI at McLean Park, breaking the world record for the fastest half-century on ODI debut. Hay was a consistent performer in the BLACKCAPS white-ball squads over the recent home summer, bursting onto the scene by setting a new world record for most wicketkeeper dismissals in a single T20I innings, with six (five catches and a stumping).

He also scored a match-winning 99 not out in an ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton in April, dragging the team to a total of 292 for eight after coming to the crease at 132 for five. Hay’s efforts went a long way to securing an 84-run victory.

Jacobs and Mariu both made their debuts in the past six months and showed their batting wares, Jacobs smashing an unbeaten 44 off 30 balls on his T20I debut against South Africa. Mariu (23) made a strong start to his international career, scoring his first ODI 50 in just his second game for New Zealand, against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025: Zimbabwe Endure Rare Batting Low in Test Series Against New Zealand.

Two changes feature since the New Zealand A Bangladesh tour earlier this year, with T20 prospect Jacobs and recent Test debutant Matt Fisher included. Their selection reflects team balance, expected South African conditions, and provides opportunities for NZC’s wider playing group.

White-ball captain Nick Kelly enters the tour in good form following back-to-back first-class centuries for New Zealand A on the tour to Bangladesh in May. Jacobs and Auckland bowler Simon Keene are the two members of the squad yet to represent New Zealand A.

Keene boasts a first-class century along with three five-wicket bags in his 21 first-class matches for Auckland. Kristian Clarke of Northern Districts was not considered for selection due to sustaining a side strain during a recent New Zealand A camp. ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025: Centuries by Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Historic Bowling Figures by Zakary Foulkes Help New Zealand to Massive Win Over Zimbabwe.

The team will be coached by Northern Districts assistant coach, Daniel Flynn, with support from NZC HP coaches, Bob Carter and Graeme Aldridge. Assuming the role of head coach for the first time, Flynn is looking forward to unleashing a well-balanced side in South Africa.

“It’s an exciting blend. We have guys who’ve already had a taste of international cricket, and experienced domestic cricketers who are trying to push their case for that next level. These opportunities to step up from domestic cricket are important. You get a feel for touring other countries and adapting to foreign conditions.”

Flynn said performance and winning remained a priority, as did the chance for players to grow and evolve.

“We’re obviously going there to perform and win games of cricket. But we’re also conscious of balancing that with the development of the guys and the opportunity the tour presents for them. Like any team travelling overseas, you want to put your best foot forward and hopefully come out on the right side of the ledger,” he said. ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025: Zakary Foulkes Registers Best Bowling Figures by New Zealand Player on Debut.

The squad flies to South Africa on August 24 and will start its campaign on August 30. Reflecting on his coaching journey, Flynn said he was enjoying the opportunity to develop alongside some experienced coaches.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for me; I’m learning a few things on the job very quickly. I’m fortunate to have Graeme (Aldridge) and Bob (Carter) assisting me. There’s a lot of knowledge and experience to lean on there.”

New Zealand A Squad: Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Joe Carter (red-ball captain), Josh Clarkson, Matt Fisher, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Curtis Heaphy, Bevon Jacobs, Simon Keene, Nick Kelly (white-ball captain), Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Rhys Mariu, Dale Phillips.

