Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah on Sunday announced a sum of Rs 5 crore for the Indian U19 women's team and the support staff after they clinched the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday.

The Shafali Verma-Team India defeated England in a one-sided summit clash, first bowling them out for 68 and then chasing down the target in 14 overs.

Also Read | 5 Records Scripted by Novak Djokovic en Route to Australian Open 2023 Win.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1619699593922613250

Jay Shah took to Twitter and wrote, "Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year."

Also Read | India Beat England to Win Inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Title.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1619699825209143300

In the next tweet, BCCI Secretary wrote, "I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration.@BCCI @BCCIWomen."

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1619699337520627713

Congratulating Team India on their historic inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup win, Shah said, "Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren't overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament." Coming to the match, Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title after defeating England by seven wickets in the summit clash here at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 69, India captain Shafali Verma started their world cup winning chase by smashing a beautiful four on Hannah Baker's delivery. Baker then gave her team a big breakthrough as she dismissed Shafali for 15 off 11. England bowlers tried to turn the game back in their hands as captain Grace Scrivens removed dangerous batter Shweta Sehrawat for 5 runs of 6 balls.

The right-handed batter Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat. Soumya Tiwari played some aggressive boundaries while Trisha played the anchor role. After 10 overs India needed 21 runs in 60 balls to win. Gongadi Trisha then opened her hands to hammer Ellie Anderson for back-to-back two fours.

In the 13th over of the innings, Alexa Stonehouse dismissed batter Gongadi Trisha for 24 off 29 deliveries. Soumya Tiwari then led Team India to clinch the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup title beating England by seven wickets.

Earlier, opted to field first, Indian bowlers completely dominated the game from the beginning against England in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu provided India with their first wicket of the innings, dismissing England opener Liberty Heap on a two-ball duck.

The duo of Grace Scrivens and Niamh Fiona Holland tried to handle the pressure as they played some boundary shots. However, Holland could not stand long on the crease as she was sent back to the pavilion.

After Holland's wicket, England's batters could not hold long and lost their wicket at regular intervals in front of Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance. India set the tone early with the new ball and gave blows to the England Women Under-19 at regular intervals to bundle them for 68.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets respectively. Ryana Macdonald Gay scored the highest for England with 19 runs off 24 balls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)