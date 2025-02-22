Lahore, Feb 22 (PTI) A magnificent 165 from opening batter Ben Duckett powered England to 351 for 8 against Australia in their Champions Trophy match here on Saturday.

Duckett's 143-ball commanding innings was studded with 17 fours and three sixes, while Joe Root contributed 68 after England were asked to bat first.

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets for 66 runs while Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with two each.

Brief Scores:

England: 351 for 8 in 50 overs (Ben Duckett 165, Joe Root 68; Ben Dwarshuis 3/66, Adam Zampa 2/64, Marnus Labuschagne 2/41).

