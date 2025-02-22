The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has commenced and in the fifth match of the competition, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take each other on at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23. India are coming out of a solid victory against Bangladesh in their opening encounter. Despite the chase becoming difficult at one point of time, India didn't lose their nerves and showed grit. In the end, they comfortably went over the finishing line. Pakistan on the other hand, are coming out of a disappointing defeat against New Zealand. The defeat being a heavy one, their net run rate has also taken a beating and the match against India is a do or die one for them. Virat Kohli Injured? Concerning Picture of Star Batter With Ice Pack On Leg Surfaces On Social Media Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Encounter.

Pakistan will definitely not want an early elimination with the tournament being hosted by them. Star batter Babar Azam has faced criticism over his slow knock in the previous match. Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the competition with the injury he suffered during the New Zealand match and Imam-ul-Haq has replaced him. Unlike India, Pakistan are not a well-gelled unit and will need to come together at the right moment to trouble an in-form India. Fans are expecting a mouth-watering contest between the two sides and they are eager to know whether it will rain during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. They will get the entire information here.

Dubai Weather Live

Windy: Wind map & weather forecast

The India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, February 23. The weather in Dubai during the game is expected to be a bit warm and dry with the sky remaining mostly clear and sunny. Good news for the fans as their is 1-2% chance of precipitation during the India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. The temperature would span around 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. Dew is unlikely to effect the later half of the game. IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs Pakistan Mega Clash.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai is expected to be mostly batter friendly during the IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 game. Earlier, it could be seen that it was better to bat during the first innings and gradually the pitch slows down. Cutters and change of pace are more likely to grip in the dry surface. Spinners and variation bowlers will have their upper hand. Runs will be also up on cards for batters who can manouvre spin well.

