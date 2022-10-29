Pune, Oct 29 (PTI) Bharat produced a magnificent performance to power Bengaluru Bulls to a thrilling 47-43 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Bharat notched a whopping 20 points to shine bright for Bengaluru in the match.

Bharat and Vikash Kandola effected fantastic raids and reduced Delhi to just one player on the mat in the 8th minute. Soon after, the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT and took the lead at 12-10.

The Bulls kept raging on and inflicted another ALL OUT in the 15th minute to attain a stronghold of the match at 24-14. Bharat kept carrying out raids as the Bulls led at 27-18 at the end of the first half.

Naveen effected a couple of raids and reduced the Bulls to two players on the mat in the opening minutes of the second half. Soon after, Delhi raced back into the match through an ALL OUT, but the Bulls still held the lead at 28-25.

However, Ashu Malik pulled off an incredible SUPER RAID in the 29th minute and helped Delhi level the scores at 31-31. Thereafter, the two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest as they were locked at 37-37 in the 39th minute.

But, moments later, captain Naveen effected a crucial raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and take the lead at 42-39. However, Bharat pulled off a magnificent raid in the last minute of the match and aided his side to inflict an ALL OUT to seal a thrilling victory.

