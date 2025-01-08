Bareilly, Jan 8 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is conducting the men's national championships here in 10 weight categories, in line with the classification introduced by the breakaway World Boxing.

The ongoing event is being held under World Boxing's Technical and Competition Rules, which has 10 instead of the 13 weight categories that feature in the suspended International Boxing Association's (IBA) roster.

The new weight classes are 50kg (Flyweight), 55kg (Bantamweight), 60kg (Lightweight), 65kg (Welterweight), 70kg (Light Middleweight), 75kg (Middleweight), 80kg (Light Heavyweight), 85kg (Cruiserweight), 90kg (Heavyweight) and +90kg (Super Heavyweight).

Out of these, six categories -- 55kg, 60kg, 65, 70kg, 80kg, and 90kg -- are marked as potential Olympics weight categories.

The new categories for women are 48kg (Light Flyweight) is the first division followed by 51kg (Flyweight), 54kg (Bantamweight), 57kg (Featherweight), 60kg (Lightweight), 65kg (Welterweight), 70kg (Light Middleweight), 75kg (Middleweight), 80kg (Light Heavyweight), +81kg (Heavyweight).

World Boxing is a breakaway international body aiming to secure recognition from the International Olympic Committee and ensure that boxing remains on the Olympic roster.

Formed in April last year after the International Boxing Association was stripped of its status, WB has managed to pull in requisite 60 members and the IOC is expected to take a call on its recognition early next year.

India joined WB a few weeks ago.

Govind Sahani kicks off Nationals with win

meanwhile, Strandja Memorial silver-medallist Govind Sahani started his Nationals campaign with a commanding win over Mohammad Aarif of Jammu and Kashmir on the opening day on Tuesday.

Devendra Solanki of Rajasthan kicked off the tournament in style, defeating Donald Winston Janumala in the flyweight (47-50kg) category on Tuesday.

In the bantamweight (50-55kg) division, Badal of Himachal Pradesh emerged victorious against Mizoram's Lalhruaitluanga.

The lightweight category saw Goa's Nitesh Chawan outclass Kerala's Mohamed Athif with a dominant 5-0 win, while Arunachal's Ito Ado secured a hard-fought victory over Himanshu Singh.

Bhanu Prakash defeated Ashish in the welterweight (60-65kg) category, while the (70-75kg) weight class featured impressive wins by Nikhil Dubey and Arshpreet Singh Bhatti.

