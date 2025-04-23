New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Interim Committee formed by the world body is unlikely to name a new Returning Officer (RO) for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections anytime soon, following the abrupt resignation of the previous appointee.

Former Delhi High Court judge RK Gauba, who was appointed RO by then BFI President Ajay Singh in March, has stepped down, citing a smear campaign against him, allegedly fuelled by rival factions within the federation.

"A new RO will not be appointed immediately," a senior official familiar with the matter told PTI.

"The world body wants the elections to take place as soon as possible, ideally within the 90-day window set for the Interim Committee.

"But World Boxing also wants the process to be free and fair, which can only happen once all court cases are resolved," the official added.

The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers ended on February 2, but legal wrangling, including multiple appeals and counter-appeals has stalled the electoral process.

The elections, initially scheduled for March 28, remain “paused” following judicial directives form the Himachal Pradesh and Delhi High Courts.

In the lead-up to the elections, the federation has been riddled with infighting and factional clashes.

To ensure administrative continuity and oversight of both domestic and international competitions, World Boxing set up a six-member Interim Committee with a 90-day mandate beginning April 7.

Singh currently serves as the committee's chair.

The final member of the committee, to be nominated by Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, is expected to be announced shortly.

"PT Usha has given the Committee has got an in principle approval. She will nominate a member soon," the official said.

Turf wars intensify

============

As the internal power struggle escalates, the situation within the BFI is becoming increasingly fraught.

A senior official has alleged that former BFI Secretary Hemanta Kalita and Treasurer Digvijay Singh, both suspended after an inquiry led by former Delhi High Court judge Sudhir Kumar Jain found them guilty of financial irregularities, tried to hinder the Interim Committee's operations.

The committee had passed a resolution to reactivate the BFI bank account to disburse funds for grassroots programs, scholarships, and foreign currency needed to send U15 and U17 boxers to a competition in Jordan.

"Funds were urgently needed to support youth development and ensure our U15 and U17 could travel and compete," the official said.

"But the two suspended officials instructed the bank to freeze the BFI account just as the committee was processing payments."

The officials remained unavailable for comment.

