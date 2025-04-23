Currently ruling the roost in bowling across formats, Jasprit Bumrah completed 300 T20 wickets, achieving the personal milestone during the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match. Bumrah became the 33rd bowler in T20 history to take 300 wickets, making his debut in 2013. In 238 T20s, Bumrah has claimed 300 wickets with two five-fors and as many four-fers, with a best of 5/10 coming in IPL 2022. Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana Named Wisden’s Leading Cricketers in the World for 2024.

Bumrah's 300th T20 scalp in the last ball of the 19th over in the SRH vs MI match, when he dismissed well-set Heinrich Klaasen when the star South African batter failed to get way the full toss from Bumrah. Klaasen got caught in the deep and Bumrah completed his 300 wickets in T20s. Out of 300 wickets, 170 have been in IPL for Mumbai Indians, three in the Champions League T20, and 89 in T20Is for India's national cricket team, while 38 have come for Gujarat.

Jasprit Bumrah's T20 Wickets

Teams Matches Wickets India 70 89 Gujarat 27 38 Mumbai Indians 141 173

Overall, Bumrah is the fifth India to reach the 300-wicket tally after Yuzvendra Chahal (373), Piyush Chawla( 319), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318), and Ravichandran Ashwin (315). Mumbai Indians Stars Tilak Varma, Will Jacks and Raj Angad Bawa Made to Wear 'Punishment Suits' for Being Late Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match (See Pic and Video).

For India, too, Bumrah is the fifth-highest with 89, behind the likes of Arshdeep Singh (99), Chahal (96), Hardik Pandya (94), and Kumar (90).

Another wicket for MI in IPL, and Bumrah will become the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in Indian Premier League history, surpassing Lasith Malinga's tally of 170.

