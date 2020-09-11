New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is now looking at having more women representation in the federation's functioning. In an Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Thursday, it was proposed that the women representation will now rise to at least 25 per cent.

The rising popularity of women in boxing has now prompted the BFI to come up with this forward-thinking first-time initiative.

"It is very important that since our men and women boxers are both doing well, a similar outlook should also be brought in the running of the federation. Hence this is something that was proposed in the EC meeting and we will take it up in the coming months," BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement.

BFI has also recommended the revamping of the Women's Commission mandate and keeping in tune with various international sports organisations, it will now address all aspects of women's boxing including performance and development.

The EC was attended by 27 participants including president Ajay Singh over a video conference on Thursday. (ANI)

