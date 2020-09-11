Virat Kohli loves his cricket bats. The team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain takes great care of his bats and loves to keep them in perfect shape. Now as the Indian Premier League 13 approaches, Kohli has once again started giving the final touches to his cricket bats, which includes making sure they are in perfect shape and as he wants it. The RCB skipper attains even to the minutest details of his cricket bats. On Friday, Kohli shared a video on social media which shows him shaping one of his cricket bat to perfection. Kohli is seen even using a saw to shave off the handle of the bat. RCB IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

In the video, Kohli can be seen using a saw to shave off the handle of one of his cricket bat so that the balance is perfect when he uses it. The RCB captain wrote “It's the small details that matter. For me even couple of centimeters are crucial for the balance of a bat. I LOVE taking care of my bats” to caption the video. The video also shows six other of Kohli’s bats kept in one corner of his room and are in perfect shape. Most Successful Captains in IPL History: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Listing Out Top Skippers in Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli Shapes His Cricket Bats, Hardik Pandya Responds

Mumbai Indians and team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted to the video and requested the RCB skipper to shape some of his cricket bats. “Sending my few bats to you,” Pandya cheekily commented on the video.

Meanwhile, Pandya will be in action when the IPL 2020 begins on September 19 in the UAE. Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the IPL 2020. Virat Kohli-led RCB will begin their campaign on Day 3 of IPL 2020 with their opening match against Kings XI Punjab.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).