Alexander Zverev will take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the first semi-finals of the US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 11, 2020 (late Friday night). This is only the second match between the two with the German winning the first encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta in US Open 2020 can scroll down below. Serena Williams Knocked Out of US Open 2020 After Losing to Victoria Azarenka in Semi-Finals, Fans Express Disappointment With Memes.

This is Alexander Zverev’s second appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final this year, first being the Australian Open before the coronavirus enforced lockdown and will be looking to reach his maiden final. Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta has been a surprise package this season, getting better of Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, though controversially. Novak Djokovic Loses Over Rs 1 Crore Prize Money Earned at US Open 2020 After Accidentally Hurling Ball At Lineswoman.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Semi-Final Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Semi-Final in men's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 12, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Semi-Final Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Semi-Final on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Semi-Final Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta US Open 2020 men's singles Semi-Final match online for its fans in India.

