Mumbai, December 1: Team Australia held a practice session on Sunday at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. The session was held ahead of the start of the warm-up match against Team India, who are on a tour of Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two-day warm-up match will now be a 50-over game on the second day on Sunday after rain played a spoilsport on Day One. Earlier on Saturday, the practice match in Canberra was abandoned due to persistent rain. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Nayar Face Off in Fun Fielding Drill Filled With Banter Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25, but T Dilip Steals The Show (Watch Video).

The two-day day-night warm-up match would have helped the two teams to prepare for the upcoming games of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

Star Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after he sustained a side strain, as reported by ESPNcricinfo on Saturday. Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, who are yet to make their debut in the Test were added to the Australian squad for the second Test match. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Mitchell Johnson Reckons Australia Cricket Team Should Drop Marnus Labuschagne for Adelaide Test Against India.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Scott Boland will likely be Hazlewood's replacement in the playing XI for the day-night Test. ESPNcricinfo quoted Cricket Australia's statement saying that Hazlewood had a "low-grade left side injury" and he would remain with the squad in Adelaide to recover from his recovery. The day-night Adelaide Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be starting from December 6.

