New Delhi [India], December 23: India's seasoned batter Cheteshwar Pujara has advised young Yashasvi Jaiswal to spend more time on the field, stay calm, and play shots only when he is certain of their execution.

Jaiswal impressed with a remarkable 161 off 297 deliveries in the second innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth. However, since then, the 22-year-old has struggled, frequently registering ducks or single-digit scores. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Travis Head Absent During Australia's Training Session Ahead of Boxing Day Test.

Mitchell Starc has emerged as Jaiswal's chief tormentor, exploiting his aggressive intent with fiery new-ball deliveries. Starc has effectively induced the youngster into rushing his shots, leading to his dismissals.

Pujara, who has been closely following the Indian players in Australia, shared advice that could help Jaiswal rediscover his form in the remaining two Tests.

"He needs to give himself a bit more time. The way he is playing, he is rushing things and trying to play too many shots. He should only play shots if he is absolutely certain, especially in the first 5-10 overs. It seems he is in a hurry to score runs, aiming for a quick start and looking to get those initial 15-20 runs rapidly. As a Test opener, you should not go searching for the ball; you need to play deliveries on merit," Pujara said on Star Sports.

To illustrate his point, Pujara cited the example of legendary opener Virender Sehwag, known for his aggressive style but also for his discipline in selecting the right deliveries. "Even if you are an aggressive player--like Virender Sehwag was--you play shots only when the ball is in your zone. Many aggressive batters and openers in Test cricket today follow the same principle. However, Yashasvi seems to be trying to force shots, attempting to drive deliveries that are not pitched up," he added. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Massive Milestone Hunt for Steve Smith, Pat Cummins Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against India.

As Jaiswal struggles against the Australian bowlers, Pujara suggested a counter-attacking approach. He emphasised the importance of a solid defence and encouraged Jaiswal to observe teammate KL Rahul's approach.

"He needs to calm down and spend more time at the crease. If he shows confidence in his defence, he will start seeing more opportunities to play shots. When you respect the bowlers and defend well, they will begin pitching the ball further up to try and take a wicket. That's when you can play those drives. Look at how KL Rahul is playing--driving the overpitched deliveries with precision. Yashasvi needs to adopt a similar approach," Pujara explained. As Jaiswal gears up to step onto the iconic MCG for the fourth Test on Thursday, he will aim to build on his current tally of 193 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)