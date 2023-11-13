New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Para Asian Games gold medallist shuttler Pramod Bhagat continued his good run, bagging a gold medal in SL3 singles category at the just-concluded Hulic Daihatsu Japan Para Badminton International tournament in Tokyo.

Bhagat on Sunday defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-16 21-19 in the title clash that lasted 38 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass went down to Chinese pair of Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiu Xia 21-14 15-21 21-16, while Sukant Kadam lost to Malaysia's Mohd Amin Burhanuddin in the semifinals to secure a bronze medal in the singles SL4 category.

India's Tarun secured a bronze in the same category after going down in the semifinal.

Nehal Gupta and Naveen Sivakumar also secured a gold medal for India in men's doubles SL3-SL4 category beating compatriots Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar 21-19 18-21 21-17 in the final.

Manisha Joshi secured a bronze medal in women's SL3 category, while Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Ragupathi bagged bronze in men's doubles SU5 division.

Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a silver in women's SU5 category and Manish Ramdass secured the bronze.

Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan then teamed up to win a gold medal in women's doubles SL3-SU5 category, beating the Indonesian pair of Leani Ratri Oktila Khalimatus Sadiyah 21-16 21-11 in the final.

