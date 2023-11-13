Former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Arjuna Ranatunga has made a massive comment as he hit out at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief secretary Jay Shah while claiming that he is responsible for the downfall of Sri Lankan cricket. Ranatunga's comments have come against the backdrop of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) being suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for having the government interfere with the administration. Shah is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). International Cricket Council Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s Membership on Ground of Government Interference in SLC Board.

Arjuna Ranatunga Accuses Jay Shah

Ranatunga, who led Sri Lanka to the 1996 World Cup title and is part of an interim committee that was appointed by the government after the cricket board was sacked, lashed out at Shah and accused him of ruining Sri Lankan cricket. Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror attributed these comments to a chat show by journalist Chamuditha Samarawickrama where Ranatunga said, "Because of the connection between SLC officials and Jay Shah they (the BCCI) are under the impression that they can trample and control SLC. Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket. SLC is being ruining because of pressure from Jay Shah. One man in India is ruining Sri Lankan cricket." The 59-year-old also added that Jay Shah is getting all this power from his father and India's Home Minister Amit Shah. "He is only powerful because of his father, who is India's home Minister," he added. Sri Lanka Captain Kusal Mendis Hopes ICC Suspending SLC Would Not Affect Busy Schedule and U19 World Cup 2024.

Sri Lanka for the record, have had a terrible ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign where they finished in ninth spot on the 10-team points table. The Kusal Mendis-led side could manage just two wins out of nine matches. What's worse is that Sri Lanka also failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025, which is to be held in Pakistan.

