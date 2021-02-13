New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Wasim Jaffer on Saturday welcomed the return of spectators to the stadium as the second Test between India and England is being played with 50 per cent spectators at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This is the first time in over a year where fans in India were allowed in an international match with limited capacity.

India will look to bounce back in front of the home crowd after trailing by 0-1 in the four-match series.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.

"Glad Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd #IndvEng test in Chennai. They are the biggest stakeholders and an integral part of our sport and I expect them to make a massive difference. Good toss to win for India and hope they make it count by scoring big in the 1st innings," Laxman tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Jaffer wrote, "Very happy to see fans back at the Chepauk. The fans are the heartbeat of our sport. Indian cricket wouldn't be as big as it is today if not for the constant support of passionate fans. #INDvsENG."

India made three changes to their playing XI. Kohli handed a debut Test cap to all-rounder Axar Patel, who missed the series opener because of pain in his left knee.

Apart from Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj come in for hosts in place of Shahbaz Nadeem and Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been rested for the Test to manage his workload.

On the other hand, visitors made four changes to their playing XI. Pacer Jofra Archer was ruled out for the second Test on Thursday and Jos Buttler has been rested for the last three Tests. Dom Bess and James Anderson will also miss the second Test.

Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone and Moeen Ali are playing in the second Test.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England playing XI: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone. (ANI)

